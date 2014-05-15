Vampire Diaries’s Ian Somerhalder Shares His Productivity Mantra

He may play a smug centuries-old vampire on TV, but Ian Somerhalder says at the end of the day, his mountain of emails and ideas can make him feel like a zombie.

The Vampire Diaries actor’s 15 hours of shooting is only part of the day’s tasks. Hundreds of emails, phone calls, and lists of things to accomplish wait off-set.





He says he makes notes on whiteboards stuck to the walls all over his house, and sends photos of things to remember to assistants–anything to keep important items from slipping through the cracks.

That way, when he gets to the world of Mystic Falls, he’s able to focus on being the best blood-sucker he can. “I get to set, and I have to focus on my job,” he says, having organized the rest of the day’s demands to allow for insulation from the outside world during shooting. “When I’m on set, I have to just focus on my show.”



