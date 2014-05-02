Coldplay Promote Their New Album With Lyrics Sheets Hidden In Nine Books In Nine Libraries Around The World

There are nine songs on the new Coldplay album, and to promote the record, the band placed handwritten copies of the lyrics in nine books in nine libraries around the world. The band took to Twitter to announce the plan and to reveal the clues that would make this less of a needle-in-a-haystack search and more of a scavenger hunt. Using the hashtag #lyricshunt, the band informed fans that not only would they have the opportunity to get a preview of frontman Chris Martin’s present poetic sensibilities–one of the envelopes containing the handwritten lyrics would also include a “golden ticket” with free airfare and tickets to attend the band’s London performance in July at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ghost Stories Front Cover

Leaving aside perhaps one obvious question–namely, if they’re going to make nine fans in nine countries rush off to the library in search of handprinted lyrics, can’t the band afford to pony up for nine sets of airfare/concert tickets so everyone can go to the show?–the enterprise was a whopping success. The lyrics were placed within ghost stories in libraries in Mexico City, Singapore, Helsinki, Barcelona, Kent (in the UK), New York, Tauranga (in New Zealand), Dublin, and Johannesburg.

The “golden ticket” was stashed in Barcelona inside of a copy of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Hounds of the Baskervilles. Nineteen-year-old Judit Garriga Clusellas found the envelope within 22 minutes of the clue being tweeted. Clusellas–who had help from other Coldplay fans in the area via Twitter–presumably has no shortage of new friends who’d like to be her +1 to the show.