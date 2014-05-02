Kevin Spacey Channels Francis Underwood Once More In Trailer For “Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare”

Francis Underwood–Kevin Spacey’s compromised, but oh-so-compelling political climber on Netflix’s House Of Cards–may have lost the LAN connection that allowed him to get his Call Of Duty fix midway through the series’ second season (er, spoilers?), but that doesn’t mean that Spacey doesn’t still carry some connection to the game. That’s presumably why Activision, the game’s publisher, tapped the star to appear in (and narrate) its new three-minute trailer for Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare–and presumably a lot more.





That’s not what the gaming press first assumed was happening when a Soundcloud file featuring Spacey reeling off a blistering monologue about the perils of democracy made its way onto the Internet’s radar this week, though: initial assumptions (reasonably) were that Spacey was part of a viral campaign to promote the show on which he plays a character who is a frequent threatening monologuist on subjects like democracy and warfare. But Spacey–delivering the monologue without Underwood’s Carolina accent–wasn’t in House Of Cards mode at all, as Variety‘s spectral analysis (which provided a visual interpretation of the sound file) revealed an image of a man with a machine gun.

In fact, it appears that Spacey plays the leader of a rogue military unit in the new Call Of Duty, as the full trailer that provides context for the star’s monologue was uploaded to YouTube late on Thursday night. Starring a digital version of Spacey in a control room, and intercut with game footage, the trailer sets up a menacing dynamic for the forthcoming game, which apparently has players taking on the role of the soldiers serving under Spacey’s command as part of a rogue unit that strikes against the United States.





The full reveal for Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare was slated for Sunday, but once the Soundcloud link and spectral analysis cats were out of the bag, gaming blog Destructoid found itself with a leaked version of the trailer, which it posted; Activision followed suit shortly thereafter, uploading the full trailer to its YouTube channel two days earlier than planned. The game itself, meanwhile, is due out in early November.