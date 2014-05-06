Now You Can Wear The Rug From “The Shining”

It’s a twisted individual who watches Stanely Kubrick’s The Shining and wishes they could be swaddled in sweaters made of the Overlook Hotel carpet’s hexagonal pattern. (It’s the carpet over which young Danny Torrence rides his tricycle on his fateful visit to Room 237.) But some such twisted individuals over at art boutique Mondo have created a line of Shining-inspired knitwear, including a sweater, cardigan, scarf, and ski mask, as well as two sizes of floor rugs. Thanks to the Mondo 237 Collection, the bright orange, brown, and magenta patterns can now grace (or curse) your wardrobe and living room. Unfortunately, Mondo didn’t expand the line to include the powder blue frocks worn by the film’s ultra-creepy twin girls,but there’s still time.