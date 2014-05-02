Dime Bag Not Included: Yes, You Can Actually Buy Willie Nelson’s Old Tour Bus On Craigslist

But until tomorrow midnight, anyone with $36,000 or so can throw their hat in the ring for just that on Craigslist: Willie Nelson’s former home away from home, a Greyhound-sized 1983 Eagle tour bus complete with velvet curtains and an airbrushed eagle mural. No word on what pungent keepsake you might find between the cushions.

According to the Village Voice, which spoke with the man responsible for selling the bus, the vehicle is one of two custom-made for Willie, and had three owners before being sold. Here’s the full text of the ad:

*Due to the extremely high demand and the amount of offers being thrown at us for this bus. We have decided to take offers all the way to 12:00 AM Central 5/3/2014 for this bus. We are planning to sell this bus this weekend. The current offer is $36,000 at this moment. As of 10:07am Central this morning. Feel free to contact via Call, Text, or Email. If no one answers we will try to get back to you ASAP* 1983 Eagle Bus

Engine: 92 Detroit Diesel

Transmission: Automatic

Generator: 15kW Diesel Generator The bus gets 7mpg with the generator running. The bus sleeps about 8+ just depending the situation. It has 4 A/C Units on the roof with heat as well. This bus was built for Willie Nelson in the 80’s. The bus is in great working condition without any issues. If you have any questions call or text show contact info. Cash is the preferred method of payment. No trades or financing.

And now, ladies and gents, let’s all remember just how cool Willie Nelson is–and why someone might fork over $36k for a highly customized 30-year-old bus. Here’s a clip–happy Friday: