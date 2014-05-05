How To Embrace Your Creative Rut And Climb Out Of It

Phil Hansen was in art school when he developed a tremor in his hand. Before then, he’d been making images using countless tiny dots, but suddenly he couldn’t make a single solid dot with the shake in his hand. He couldn’t draw a straight line. Hansen was in a creative rut. He left art school, then left art completely.

A few years later, he picked up a pencil and just started scribbling. He realized he didn’t need to draw straight lines to be an artist and started experimenting with other ways to make art that the shake in his hand didn’t affect. He dipped his feet in paint and walked on a canvas. He created a 2-D image using wood boards and a blowtorch. “I just had to find a different approach to making the art I wanted,” Hansen says in a TED talk he gave last year.

But even after realizing he could still make art, Hansen felt stuck. He didn’t know where to begin. “I was actually paralyzed by all the choices I never had before,” says Hansen. “If I ever wanted my creativity back, I had to stop thinking outside the box and get back into it.”

Hansen started challenging himself by using unusual materials and self-imposed rules. He made a giant portrait by karate chopping a wall with paint on the side of his hand. He wrote people’s stories onto a revolving canvas to create a giant image of a face using words. He made a bust of Jimi Hendrix using matchsticks that he then set on fire. He created a portrait using chewed-up, spit-out food. He tattooed Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam on a banana with a pushpin. He painted a picture of the Mona Lisa using hamburger grease. “After having gone from a single approach to art, I ended up having an approach to creativity that expanded my artistic horizons,” says Hansen.

Getting out of a creative rut can feel hopeless. If there were an easy solution that a five-step article could give you, creative ruts wouldn’t exist. The fact that they feel awful and hopeless and inescapable is the whole point. It’s called a rut for a reason. But the good news is, feeling stuck is just part of the creative process. And, thankfully, there are ways to get reenergized about your creative work.

For a year, Hansen worked on a project called “Goodbye Art” in which he created meticulous art pieces that were all destroyed once they were finished, whether melted, trampled, rotted, or burned. The project taught him to be less precious about his work–that he could give himself the freedom to make anything he wanted, knowing it would be destroyed in the end.

Often feeling stuck in creative work is simply a matter of being too precious about it–being afraid to let it get messy, to crack open whatever you’re working on and just see what happens. That can mean letting yourself start in an arbitrary place, no matter how silly or random an idea seems, and seeing where it takes you. Not being precious about the work can often free you to be more creative.