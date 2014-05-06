7 Secrets Of People Who Get Enough Sleep

You know sleep is important, and you know the usual rules for getting it: No coffee after noon, kick the TV out of the bedroom. But such a focus on dos and don’ts is a sad way to look at one of the most awesome things we do each day.

“People look at sleeping like it’s flossing their teeth,” says Rubin Naiman, a sleep specialist and clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of Arizona’s Center for Integrative Medicine. It’s a chore done of duty, a 7-9 hour requirement that’s somewhat like the human appendix: unhelpful in the modern world.

Even more important than knowing the meaning of the dream is knowing that dreaming is meaningful.

But some people have a different relationship with their nighttime selves. “When we fall in love with sleep, we make it a priority,” Naiman says. It’s no longer hard to leave the party, or power down the computer on time. Here are seven secrets of people who enjoy their sleep as much as they enjoy a good meal.

In REM sleep, our brains knit together ideas in ways that should make our conscious minds humble. “Dreaming is really critical in the formation of memory and also critical for creativity,” Naiman says.

Good sleepers try to become aware of their dreams, and welcome them. No need to do armchair analyzing: “Even more important than knowing the meaning of the dream is knowing that dreaming is meaningful.”

The first bedtime is slowdown time, when anything stressful gets turned off. The second is lights out, when you actually go to sleep. For example, lights out for Naiman is 10 p.m., but slowdown is 9:30 p.m., or even 9:00 p.m.

High-performance people like to think of themselves as sports cars or jets, he notes, but “the faster the car, the longer the braking distance,” and the speedier the jet, “the longer the runway you need” to land. Drifting off to sleep, becoming sleepier, and surrendering to that gravity is quite pleasurable.