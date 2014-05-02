John Lewis Marks Its 150th Anniversary With This Time-Traveling Ad

John Lewis is known far beyond the U.K. for its heartwarming Christmas ads, but now we get to see how the British retailer celebrates its own beginnings. Its first store opened its doors in 1864 and the new spot by agency Adam&Eve/DDB takes us through snapshots of life through the eras.





Adulthood, toddlerhood, the teen years, disco, swinging ’60s, the blitz, whatever year it was people went sledding in a tweed coat, it’s all there. The soundtrack is a perfectly serviceable cover of The Kinks’ “This Time Tomorrow” by former Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes and will be available on iTunes on May 3.