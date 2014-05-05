If Jony Ive Designed The Original Nintendo, It Would Look Like This

When the vintage Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was first released in the United States in 1985, it looked like a two-tone plastic shoebox. But what would it look like if Apple designed it today? Probably a lot like the Analogue Nt, a new console with the 8-bit guts of the vintage NES, wrapped in a sleek, unibody aluminum shell. It’s the NES that Jony Ive would have in his living room.

Milled from a single block of aluminum, the Analogue Nt plays Duck Hunt, Castlevania, The Legend Of Zelda, and all the other games the original NES could play, in their original cartridge form. It’s also compatible with the same accessories, so if you want to dust off your badass PowerGlove or dig out your old R.O.B., by all means, go nuts.

That’s not to say the Nt doesn’t have a few tricks up its sleeves. You might remember back in the day spending hours puffing and blowing into your NES slot trying to get that copy of Punch Out working. The Nt fixes all that. It has a top-loading cartridge slot, which has been shown to virtually eliminate all of the loading problems of the original NES. And, as an added bonus, the Nt will upscale the NES’s original 240p sprites so that they look as smooth as possible on your 1080p HDTV set.

The Analogue Nt is to the original NES what a Porsche 911 is to a Hot Wheels race car. So expect to pay a very adult price for what is, in effect, a 30-year-old game console dipped in aluminum: The Analogue Nt starts at $499. You can preorder one for yourself here.