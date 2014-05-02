This Eye-Popping Interactive Visualization Shows Every Bill Introduced By Congress Since 1973

At first glance, Legislative Explorer resembles an newfangled version of space invaders. Blue and red dots shoot out from the corners of a black screen and explode like starbursts. In fact, the tool is an interactive visualization tracking every bill and resolution in the U.S. Congress since 1973. That’s 250,000 pieces of legislation, which you can search by topic, party, and even the gender of the sponsor. But while Legislative Explorer lets you see how congress works, it’s also a pretty clear picture of how badly the U.S. House and Senate are broken. Just look at all the bills introduced in the last year. And then see which ones actually passed. Womp womp.