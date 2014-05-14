A Site That Tracks Your Carbon Footprint And Rewards You For Beating Your Neighbors

If you care about climate change and want to check your carbon footprint, there are plenty of calculators on the internet. Oroeco isn’t like those other sites. For one, it’s more comprehensive. It tracks the impact of almost everything you buy, including the small things, and does it automatically. It also compares your footprint with those of your friends and neighbors, and rewards you for doing better.

“Climate change is pretty nebulous for most us. [The site] makes our impacts visible and contextualized,” says co-founder Ian Monroe, who is also a lecturer at Stanford. “You can compare how you’re doing versus the average and your friends, and versus what’s needed to stabilize climate. It is based on our primal human desire to be at least as good as average, if not better.”

Oroeco is taking a lead from Opower, which lets homeowners compare energy usage with similar-sized houses in their area. Opower uses utility data, but Oroeco’s spending data comes from Mint.com, which aggregates information from your bank accounts and credit cards. Oroeco then estimates carbon impacts for each item using data from Berkeley’s Cool Climate initiative. That includes major outlays like, say, a flight to Beijing, and a minor things like something you bought at Amazon. The site includes plenty of analytical tools to graph and chart everything (though in our experience, Mint.com’s spending data isn’t 100% accurate).

To encourage people to participate, Oroeco is giving away Nest thermostats to people who sign up and invite friends. In the future, Monroe hopes to add a points system that will further reward people who cut their carbon compared to the rest of the community.

Monroe plans to make money three ways. First, Oroeco is selling carbon offsets through a partnership with Impact Carbon, which markets clean-burning cookstoves in Africa and China. Second, it is planning a premium finance site that will you track the impact of investment portfolios (it will cost $2 to $3 a month). And third, it will recommend green products and take referral fees.