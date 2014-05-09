Finding The Soul Of Old Monsters In “Penny Dreadful”

For a guy with only two feature films under his belt, Juan Antonio Bayona has a strong directing resume: He was encouraged by Guillermo del Toro to direct his first feature, 2007’s The Orphanage, (which del Toro also produced) a Spanish-language haunted house story of unusual dramatic heft. He followed that project up, not with another horror story, but with the Ewan McGregor/Naomi Watts disaster drama The Impossible, which told a gripping story from the 2004 tsunami that hit Thailand. Few horror filmmakers get the chance to oversee Oscar-bait dramas for their second feature, but Bayona is an unconventional horror director.

Juan Antonio Bayona Image via Wikipedia

It makes sense, then, that producers John Logan and Sam Mendes tapped Bayona to helm the first two episodes of their anticipated new Showtime series, Penny Dreadful. The show is an unconventional approach to TV horror. Built around monsters, vampires, jump-scares, and bloodletting, it doesn’t compromise its scare-factor even as it tells what resembles a superhero or Mission Impossible-style team adventure story. The show stars a strong ensemble of Josh Hartnett, Eva Green, Timothy Dalton, and Harry Treadaway as adventurers–each with ties to characters from Dracula, Frankenstein, Oscar Wilde, and other works of literature–who unite to investigate the appearance of monsters lurking below the surface of Victorian London.

“It was kind of a dream project to be able to bring back to the screen all these characters who I love,” Bayona says. “I wanted to do something very fast. When you see the pilot you need to understand that this was shot in two-and-a-half-weeks–in twelve days–which is completely different from doing a film. It was a challenge, and I love challenges like that.” Here’s what the opportunity to work at a fast pace–after spending four years making The Impossible–with an eclectic cast of characters taught Bayona.





When working on a show like Penny Dreadful, which blends fantastic characters from literature with original creations like Josh Hartnett’s Ethan Chandler–the leader of a touring Wild West Show in the vein of Buffalo Bill Cody–Bayona learned that the best way to build the mystery of the story was to base it on the mystery of the characters.

“It’s not that easy to talk about the show, because one of the things that we talked about from the very beginning was to do something that had to be multi-layered. It’s exciting–there’s a lot of mystery there–but it’s also a very serious take on these characters,” he says. “They’re the ones who lead the way. We don’t serve the genre–it’s the genre that’s serving us. We had a very specific idea of what the driving force was of every character. Having this very specific idea, we were choosing the elements from the genre we were interested in, but the basis of everything was being realistic. (We tried) to go to the basics of the original books, and understand who these characters are, what emotions were leading them, and to be respectful as we do something different with them.”





Series creator John Logan has developed important projects before–he’s been nominated for Oscars for writing Gladiator, The Aviator, and Hugo–but Bayona says that, as both of them were newcomers to television, they invented their own process for making TV on the fly. “We really didn’t know what the process was, so we were creating the process as we were doing it,” Bayona explains.

For Bayona, working as a director whose job is to serve someone else’s vision was also a new experience. “John himself is a mystery,” he says. “He really likes to keep the mystery, but we started to sew our visions together. In choosing the main actors, he was the one having meetings, always asking my opinion, but he was leading the way. He’s the guy who had the show on his mind for 10 years, and I was trying to build what he has in mind on the screen.”