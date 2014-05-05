5 Ways To Give Yourself A Confidence Boost

Most people agree that self-confidence is one of the most important factors in how well we do in life.

advertisement

advertisement

We are born with perfect self-confidence, but that is eroded by many factors as we grow up. “There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you; we are meant to shine, as children do.”

-Marianne Williamson Instead of focusing on the things that drag down our confidence, it is important to remember the things that boost it. Whether we are going to a job interview, a first date, giving a speech, or just getting through the day, there are some basic ways that we can give ourselves that extra boost of confidence that will win the day: 1. Focus On Wins Have reminders of your achievements in full view so you can see them every night before going to bed and every morning when you wake up. They can be trophies, awards achieved, or anything that you are proud of. If you have no visible record, write down at least five things you are proud having achieved and post them by the mirror in your bathroom and on the wall in your workplace. 2. Remember What You Are Proud Of List all the things you are proud of. What can you put on your résumé? What did you do that took courage?

advertisement

Perhaps you moved away from your family, struck out on your own, or left an abusive relationship. Things that others would be afraid of doing, but you did them. How about the people you helped? Or maybe things you didn’t do, like say negative things about someone when everyone else was. Have you gone out of your way to help someone, when others might not have? List these things and read them whenever you face a situation where you will need all your confidence. 3. Always Give Your Best Give your best in all situations. The outcome may not be what you wanted, but you will come away feeling good about yourself–every time you do you will come away a stronger person. Stand up for what you believe in and what is right. Defend someone who is weaker, someone who is being bullied, or someone being treated unfairly. Resist the urge to go along just to get along. Be true to yourself and you will respect yourself and earn respect from those that matter. 4. Just Do It We all are afraid of doing unfamiliar things for the first time, but those who succeed do things they have a fear of doing. Get into the habit of pushing your comfort zone and doing things you are a little bit frightened to do. Make a list of something every week and every month. They don’t have to be huge but require some courage for you to do.

advertisement

Try taking a dancing class, going to a movie alone, or starting a conversation with a stranger. See how it makes you feel after. Keep track of these things on a calendar. Review them every so often, or before that big date, interview, or event that is going to demand all the confidence you can muster. 5. Keep Building Your Wins Don’t get into comparing your win with that of others. Your achievement is as important as anyone else’s. Only share what you are doing with those that totally support you. Confidence builds upon itself, and the more you think you can do, the more you will attempt and be successful at. Keep adding to your win list and watch yourself soar.