In Defense Of Culture: Why Creatives Should Mimic The Sustainable Food Movement

It may seem counterintuitive at a time of information overload, viral media, aggregation, and instant commenting to worry about our cultural supply. But we are at risk of starving in the midst of plenty. A decade ago few would have thought a book with a title like In Defense of Food was necessary. Food, after all, had never been cheaper or more abundant; what could be wrong with the picture? A similar shift of perception needs to happen in the cultural realm. Culture, even if it is immaterial, has material conditions, and free culture, like cheap food, incurs hidden costs.

This is an excerpt from The People’s Platform: Taking Back Power and Culture in the Digital Age. Published by Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, LLC. Copyright © 2014 by Astra Taylor. All rights reserved.

One positive step may be something deceptively simple: an effort to raise consciousness about something we could call sustainable culture. “Culture” and “cultivate” share the same root, after all: “Coulter,” a cognate of “culture,” means the blade of a plowshare. It is not a reach to align the production and consumption of culture with the growing appreciation of skilled workmanship and artisanal goods, of community food systems and ethical economies. The aims of this movement may be extended and adapted to describe cultural production and exchange, online and off.

The concept of sustainable culture begins with envisioning a cultural ecology. New and old media are not separate provinces but part of a hybrid cultural ecosystem that includes the traditional and digital and composites of the two. Our virtual and physical lives are intertwined, inseparable, equally “real.” Whether their work is distributed by paper or pixels, creators never emerge fully formed from the ether. Individuals are buttressed by an array of plinths and braces, by families and friends, patrons and publics, and institutions that include universities, foundations, community centers, publishers, distributors, libraries, bookstores, rock venues, and cinemas, as well as the ad hoc networks that comprise scenes and subcultures, digital and analog.

We are embedded beings who create work in a social context, toiling shared soil in the hopes that our labor bears fruit. It is up to all of us whether this soil is enriched or depleted, whether it nurtures diverse and vital produce or allows predictable crops to take root and run rampant. The notion of sustainable culture forces us to recognize that the digital has not rendered all previously existing institutions obsolete. It also challenges us to figure out how to improve them.

Many structures of the old-media system, however flawed, relieved some of the burdens now borne solely by individuals. Institutions provide capital, legal protection, leverage, and also continuity, facilitating the transmission of knowledge and skills from one generation to the next. At their best, institutions can help support challenging efforts through a process the musician Damian Kulash calls “risk aggregation.” Though his band OK Go left their record label and found a following online, Kulash still believes labels–though “greedy and shortsighted”–played a crucial function in the cultural land- scape, one we have not figured out how to replicate or improve upon within the digital realm: like publishing houses, newspapers, and film studios, they funnel revenues from more successful acts to less successful ones.

Scale allows institutions to fight the kinds of legal battles investigative journalism requires or weather a string of losses until the odds finally deliver that blockbuster hit, an arrangement that looks grossly inefficient from one angle, or almost socialist from another. Labels “invest in however many young bands a year and most of them fail,” Kulash told an interviewer. “Those bands go back to their jobs at the local coffee houses without having to be in tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal debt for having gone for it.” He credits this process with making his career possible. “If we don’t want to be just a domain of the independently wealthy and people who can take time off from their jobs for a couple of years to see what happens, or finance their own world tour while they figure out exactly how to make the number at the end of the column black, then somebody has to be doing this risk aggregation.”

The frame of sustainable culture has other benefits as well. In stark contrast to the emphasis on newness and nowness of most online platforms, it encourages us to think long term. Inherent in the concept of sustainability, after all, is the element of duration, of time and also depth of attention, for both creators and consumers. To escape the cycle of churnalism and expendable content in favor of sustainable culture, we need to develop supports that allow for the prolonged immersion and engagement artistic and journalistic endeavors often require, nurturing projects that are timeless rather than timely.