What Zillow Learned From Setting Unrealistic Goals

When Amy Bohutinsky took the job as chief marketing officer for yet-to-be-launched Zillow in 2005, she had an unusual welcome: On her first day, cofounder Rich Barton walked into her office and said, “I have a goal for you; I want Zillow to have a million visitors a month by month six … and I don’t want you to spend any money doing it.”

“I had worked at companies that spent enormous amounts on marketing,” she says. “I scratched my head and wondered if I had made the right choice to join the company.”

A former TV news reporter, Bohutinsky was not one to back down from a challenge. She says Barton’s goal forced her to “get scrappy. We had to dig deep and think of new ways to build a brand,” she says. “This was 2005, before the days of social media. Corporate blogs were rare. We had to take big swings.”

Eight months later when the Seattle-based company launched in February 2006, the site had a million visitors in the first three days and 5 million in the first month. How’d Bohutinsky’s team get traffic without a budget and later become the largest real estate network in the country?

“The only way we were going to build a brand is by having a kick-ass product,” says Bohutinsky. “The best marketing is creating a product that people use and talk about.”

Before its launch, Bohutinsky says there was a tight alliance between Zillow’s product development and marketing teams. The synchronicity became increasingly important with the advent of mobile technology.

“We launched a mobile app in 2009 when the iPhone had been around for a little over a year,” she says. “We quickly realized this would be a game changer for us and our industry, so we immediately built an entirely new development team to focus on mobile.”