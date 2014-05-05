How To Tackle Four Common Ways You Let Your Focus Slip

We’ve heard where we need to add to our lives–sleep, time, discipline–but the bad habits in our paths make forming better ones even harder.

Inspired by Life Hack’s“10 habits of highly unfocused people,” these personality traits might sound a little too close to home for all of us.

If you’re perpetually late and scrambling to finish everything at the end of the day, wrangling your time could be sabotaging your flow. No one enjoys being stressed out and underprepared because they’re rushing from one thing to the next; lateness becomes a bad habit that needs conscious breaking.

For everyday time-sucks: Find a browser time management add-on to find out how much time you waste in a workday, then get realistic about how long each task will take.

One might assume the opposite–that unfocused people are taking in too much information at once, scattered shallowly across too many projects. But focusing on minute details instead of the end-goal can be just as bad; focus on the wrong things lets your deadline sneak up on you, even when you’ve think you’ve given yourself plenty of time.

Having a loose grip on goals also makes it easier to let distractions into your day. With more meaningless task bloating your workday and less time to do them all, quality work stays just out of reach.

When everything is high priority, nothing is. Not every item on your to-do list should be urgent. Learn to prioritize what needs attention now, and what can wait until later.