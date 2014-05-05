How To Stop Your Office From Zapping Your Productivity

Productivity is about knocking out tasks one at a time and staying in the moment, but what happens when your office environment gets in the way?

Numerous studies have found that your office design is vital for reaching your productivity potential.

In order to save you time, here are five areas you can easily tackle for a productivity-conducive work environment:

Photographers get it, scientists get it, and you should get it too: Artificial, fluorescent lighting just isn’t the same as natural light.

According to research by Swiss neuroscientist Mirjam Munch, people exposed to direct daylight are significantly more alert at the beginning of the evening, while those exposed to artificial light are significantly sleepier at the end of the evening.

You may be surprised just how much positioning yourself next to a window could help you with the 3 p.m. slump.

Office Depot teamed up with the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) to survey over 1,000 office workers about how messy their workspaces are. They found that 32% admitted to having a disorganized workspace, and 47% believed that their messiness led to lost work time.