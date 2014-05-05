Why We Can’t Sleep And What It’s Doing to Our Work

Admit it. You’ve had days at work where it takes a Herculean effort to stay awake and concentrate.

A new study by the Virgin Pulse Institute found that 76% of the U.S. workforce is tired most weekdays. What’s more, 40% of employees (admitted) they’ve dozed off during the day once per month. And it’s not just during the post-lunch lull.

A survey by Blue Jeans Network discovered that 6% of people confessed to dozing off while on an audio-only conference call.

It’s no wonder. There’s a yawning divide between the amount of sleep recommended –between seven and nine hours per night–and the actual time we’re getting shut-eye. Though it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing, the National Sleep Foundation reports that one in five American adults show signs of chronic sleep deprivation, making the condition a widespread public health problem.

Jennifer Turgiss, a coauthor of the study and director of the Virgin Pulse Institute, says, “Showing up to work sleep deprived can be the equivalent of showing up to work intoxicated.”

As for those who wear their busy badge as a medal of honor, Turgiss says, “Workaholics may be able to power through sleep deprivation for a short amount of time. But neglecting to take it easy and get solid sleep consistently not only takes a toll on the quality and quantity of employees’ work, it also plays a big role in their health.”

In addition to being linked to diseases such as obesity and high blood pressure, we’ve recently reported how pulling all-nighters is potentially hazardous to your brain’s health. Not to mention that the amount of sleep you get impacts your likelihood of cheating.