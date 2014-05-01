DonorsChoose Has A Friend In Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP

If you’re in the market to drop $2,500 for a pair of Beyoncé’s secondhand kicks, today’s your lucky day (if you’re a size 8 and half). GOOP –Gwyneth Paltrow’s content-and-ecommerce lifestyle project–is hosting its second annual closet sale this week, with proceeds going to DonorsChoose , the education crowdfunding organization founded by Charles Best and featured on the cover of Fast Company‘s 2014 Most Innovative Companies issue.

In addition to the Stuart Weitzman-heeled booties from Queen Bey’s latest tour, GOOP is selling luxury cast-offs from the likes of actress Kate Hudson and model Miranda Kerr. It’s not the first time DonorsChoose has enjoyed high-profile celebrity support: As Fast Company noted in its March cover story, DonorsChoose counts Mindy Kaling, Sheryl Sandberg, and Stephen Colbert among its supporters.

Be warned, however: the GOOP website has already crashed, presumably due to a tidal wave of Beyoncé fans crashing down upon GOOP’s servers: