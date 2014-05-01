DonorsChoose Has A Friend In Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP

If you’re in the market to drop $2,500 for a pair of Beyoncé’s secondhand kicks, today’s your lucky day (if you’re a size 8 and half). GOOP–Gwyneth Paltrow’s content-and-ecommerce lifestyle project–is hosting its second annual closet sale this week, with proceeds going to DonorsChoose, the education crowdfunding organization founded by Charles Best and featured on the cover of Fast Company‘s 2014 Most Innovative Companies issue.
In addition to the Stuart Weitzman-heeled booties from Queen Bey’s latest tour, GOOP is selling luxury cast-offs from the likes of actress Kate Hudson and model Miranda Kerr. It’s not the first time DonorsChoose has enjoyed high-profile celebrity support: As Fast Company noted in its March cover story, DonorsChoose counts Mindy Kaling, Sheryl Sandberg, and Stephen Colbert among its supporters.
Be warned, however: the GOOP website has already crashed, presumably due to a tidal wave of Beyoncé fans crashing down upon GOOP’s servers: