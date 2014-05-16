Drink Marketers’ Great Challenge: Competing Against Water, Without Badmouthing It

While Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt made a dash for Olympic gold in the summer of 2012, his tiny cartoon counterpart raced across a Caribbean beach under a hail of cannon fire from a floating pirate ship. The digitized Bolt was the hero of Gatorade’s mobile app Bolt!, in which gamers steered the runner toward globules of Gatorade. When he consumed one, he’d speed up. But if he accidentally drank a droplet of water instead, he’d slow down. Water was the obstacle.

By this past January, the game had almost 2.5 million downloads and was played some 87 million times–and then food activist Nancy Huehnergarth found it. She filed a complaint with the New York State Attorney General, claiming it was a deceptive campaign with an anti-water message. The game was yanked, leaving a Bolt-shaped hole in the iTunes Store and reviving a difficult question for the beverage industry: How do you market water alternatives without demonizing nature’s most abundant and healthful natural resource?

Usain Bolt’s Gatorade Sponsored App, Bolt!, Now Not Available on The App Store

Marketers routinely compare products against the competition. Nothing wrong there. But when that competition is also the foundation of life on our planet, comparisons get tricky, and missteps unite a wide range of health and environment activists. In 2010, Coca-Cola was publicly spanked after launching a training program called “Cap the Tap.” It instructed restaurant employees on how to discourage patrons from drinking water, and then steer them toward “revenue-generating beverages.” The program has since been discontinued; Coca-Cola representatives declined to comment.

And in January, Shape magazine got in trouble after running an advertorial under the heading of “News” that claimed “plain water is just so, well, plain” and that 20% of Americans don’t like the taste of water. The offered solution: a flavor squirt called Shape Boosters. Shape, too, declined to comment, except to say it is no longer working with Shape Boosters. The ad industry’s self-regulation arm, National Advertising Division, criticized the magazine after an investigation.

The irony, of course, is that many water alternatives ride on water’s good reputation–particularly with names like VitaminWater and SoBe Lifewater. “They benefit from water’s healthy halo yet can market as a lifestyle beverage,” says Michael Bellas, chairman and CEO of the Beverage Marketing Corporation. “And the majority of the product is water, so they can use that as a marketing stand. Gatorade is a sports drink, Hint is an essence water, and when you add some sugar and maybe some functionality, that becomes what we call a value-added water.”

So what’s a marketer to do? Morgan Flatley, VP of brand marketing at Gatorade, pauses before discussing her brand’s snafu. “To me, the big takeaway is we believe athletes have a number of different needs,” she says. “Water certainly plays a role, for athletes, for exercisers, for everyone. So we don’t at all want to be sending the message that people should not be drinking water. I think some of it was interpreted that way, which was not the intent. The message we want to be sending is, ‘When you’re in intense, active occasions, you need more than water.’”

(For what it’s worth, that’s not just marketing-speak. “For most weekend warriors, the need for Gatorade isn’t as real as the ads will make it seem,” says New York Times best-selling fitness expert Adam Bornstein. “Now, when you’re working out at a high intensity and crushing your body? No doubt you need more than water.”)