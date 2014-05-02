The Quickest Way To Sound Smart? Use Your Middle Initial

An old boss once asked employees to guess his middle name based on his middle initial. After maybe a minute of guessing we gave up, in part having exhausted our collective cache of names beginning with that letter, and in part because he started laughing. The initial didn’t stand for anything; he’d made it up. His parents never gave him a middle name, but all his peers in academia had an initial, so he’d chosen a letter more or less at random to fill this perceived professional gap.

A middle initial is like an intellectual tattoo.

Research confirms what my boss instinctively knew: a middle initial tends to be associated with intellectual status. Think of it as a sort of intellectual tattoo. A recent series of experiments document this “middle initials effect” for the first time. In seven separate tests, fictional names with middle initials increased perceptions of social status and intellectual capacity than those without one. Forgive us if we suspect some personal motivation on the part of the psychologists who conducted the research: Wijnand A. P. van Tilburg of the University of Southampton, in the United Kingdom, and Eric R. Igou University of Limerick, in Ireland.

As an initial test, Van Tilburg and Igou issued 85 research participants a brief, non-technical passage about the theory of relativity. (A sample line: “experiments and observations show that Einstein’s description accounts for several effects that are unexplained by Newton’s law, such as minute anomalies in the orbits of Mercury and other planets.”) Afterward participants rated the passage for writing quality on a scale of 1 to 7.

Now for the twist: the supposed “author” of the passage varied for different test participants. Some read a passage written by David Clark. Others by David F. Clark. Still others by David F. P. Clark. And a fourth group by David F. P. R. Clark.

Participants took the bait. They rated the passage by David F. Clark as significantly better written than the one from plain old David Clark. The effect didn’t quite hold for two initials but reemerged for three. On the whole, the addition of one letter and one dot was enough to change perception of a physics passage.