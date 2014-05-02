5 Free Apps For Finding A Work Appropriate Spring Wardrobe

If you believe in dressing the part, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Cloth (iOS)

Seeing one-size models in $150 T-shirts can only inspire so much. Cloth is more than a lookbook–it helps organize your own outfits and post for other users to peruse. The app pulls data from wunderground.com to recommend ensembles based on local weather: a feature much-needed in temperamental spring.

Asap54 (iOS)

You’ve been searching for the perfect interview outfit, and finally spot it on street–on someone else. Asap54 takes a photo of an item, and searches its database of more than 150 retailers to find a match. From there, sort by price, color, brand, and more to suit your own style.

Dapper (iOS)