Infographic: Here’s How Long It Takes To Binge-Watch That Show You Keep Hearing About

Netflix has changed the way we watch TV. People tuck into new series now in pretty much the same way Neo learned kung-fu and other skill-sets in The Matrix–all in one dense intake. (Okay, fine, maybe it’s a few dense intakes, but the point stands.) Some shows, like the most recent season of Arrested Development, were even designed to be gulped down in binge-watching sessions. Of course, sometimes the prospect of how much time-commitment will be involved in such devourings can be a bit daunting. It’s easier to decide to watch, say, The West Wing, if you know exactly how long it’s going to take–and now it’s easier than ever to find out.