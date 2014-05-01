Would The GitHub Debacle Happen At A Traditional Company?

In most companies, the leader is expected to display paradigmatic behavior. But in an open allocation company, where that role isn’t so vaunted–are abuses of power even easier to get away with?

Eliminating the traditional power hierarchy doesn’t eliminate the exercise or misuse of power within a company. GitHub has admitted in a recent blog post that in the case of Julie Ann Horvath, former CEO Preston-Werner “acted inappropriately including confrontational conduct, disregard of workplace complaints, insensitivity to the impact of his spouse’s presence in the workplace, and failure to enforce an agreement that his spouse should not work in the office.”

Shanley Kane, the co-CEO of Model View Culture, addressed exactly this issue in a previous interview with Co.Labs about startup culture. “One of the things which makes it especially difficult to examine startup culture,” said Kane, “is that we (in the startup world) are so against the idea that power is functioning inside our workplace at all. The problem is that power is an aspect of every human interaction, even if you don’t have managers. When people say ‘we got rid of managers’ they think ‘we don’t have to think about, or deal with, or critique power in the workplace.’ In places where there is no formal hierarchy, you actually have to pay more attention.” This sounds like exactly the kind of environment that GitHub created.

I asked Kane for her take on the GitHub controversy. “GitHub spent years advocating a dangerous and irresponsible concept of ‘non-management’, ” she said, “in which there was no formal management structure, and meritocracy and self-organizing were imagined to provide enough structure to keep the company healthy, safe, and successful. Within such ‘unstructured’ environments, power dynamics that absolutely exist are not made explicit and visible, which makes them more insidious and more dangerous. Add to this a de-professionalized culture, dominance of men within the company, and lack of a competent human resources department–this equation was ripe for abuse.”

Horvath previously told TechCrunch that Preston-Werner’s wife Theresa had harassed her in various ways and that Preston-Werner himself demanded that Horvath’s partner, who also worked for GitHub, resign. Obviously none of this should happen in a professional organization and GitHub’s open allocation management structure may be one of the reasons that it did. Ciara Byrne

When your company is unorthodox in everything from management to employee workflow there’s bound to be some 503 notifications when it comes to business. Code for America’s Catherine Bracy says this problem is lack of central leadership.

“The problem with management isn’t managers, the problem with management is bad managers,” Bracy wrote back in March. “And it’s not hard to imagine that people who don’t understand how power works aren’t going to be very good managers.”