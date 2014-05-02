How To Make A B2B Company Less Boring

Business to Business startups have a bad rap for being boring. And historically, they deserve it.

I blame this on poor marketing: If you can’t make your product interesting to consumers, then you surely can’t make it interesting to your fellow businesses. My strategy, as the cofounder of a B2B startup and a marketer, is to make everything appealing to consumers.

Here’s what I mean: I estimate that there are approximately 250,000 small consulting firms in America, my challenge is how to make this group of people aware that my company exists, and how to make our offer compelling enough for them to join our platform.

I do this in a variety of ways:

When I craft narratives for the masses, it makes my product relevant for all people, including those who I am targeting. I make the narrative about what consulting should be–not what it is today.

I always emphasize that consulting shouldn’t be an industry that is limited to few people, because excellent consultants can help all businesses, big or small, at rates that are far below what you’d think they cost.

And just plain cool, like my friend Adda’s company, Skillcrush, that has complementary interests to SkillBridge.