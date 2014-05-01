Benjamin Netanyahu Doesn’t Get You People With Your Smartphones And Selfies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went full-on curmudgeon about technology in a priceless interview with the foreign press corps last week. “I don’t understand this new world,” he said after lamenting culture’s current obsession with pictures. “What do you do get out of all these pictures?” he asked while the press took his pictures. “When do they have time to live? They’re taking pictures all the time.”
He went on to say we, the camera phone-wielding public, are “slaves” to our devices. Of course, politicians aren’t necessarily known for their tech savvy. Even our funeral selfie-taking president is still clinging to his BlackBerry–for now.