A Drone Takes You Inside The Ghost Town Abandoned After The Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

Tomioka, Japan is a ghost town. Deadly levels of radiation, leaked from the crippled plant after a tsunami struck Japan’s east coast in 2011, have rendered the hometown of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant an apocalyptic wasteland. The town’s nearly 16,000 residents in over 6,000 households are still barred from returning to their homes.

Last year, as previously reported by Co.Exist, drones were used to document the progress of radiation cleanup efforts in the area by a group from the University of Tokyo. Earlier this week, HEXaMedia, a Tokyo-based company specializing in multicopter aerial video and photography, released this seven-minute video with drone footage of the area.

The video paints an eerie picture of Tamioka: The drone captures scenes of destroyed homes, beached fishing boats, and miles of deserted landscape–a stark reminder of the raw power of nature, and danger of radiation.

Watch the whole thing here: