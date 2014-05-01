Etsy And Lunar Win National Design Awards

Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt has just announced the winners of its 15th annual National Design Awards, celebrating outstanding achievement in American design. As usual, it’s a stupendous list of some of the most influential designers of our times. Here are this year’s winners.

Lifetime Achievement: Ivan Chermayeff and Tom Geismar

The founding partners of the eponymous New York-based design firm, Geismar and Chermayeff have created more than a hundred identities since 1958 for clients as diverse as Chase Manhattan, Mobil Oil, Showtime, PBS, and National Geographic.

Design Mind: Witold Rybczynski

A contributing author for the Atlantic, the New Yorker and the New York Times, Rybczynski has written a number of acclaimed books on design and architecture, including A Clearing in the Distance, Home: A Short History of an Idea, Last Harvest, Makeshift Metropolis, and How Architecture Works: A Humanist’s Toolkit.

Corporate & Institutional Achievement: Etsy

The Cooper-Hewitt is acknowledging online marketplace Etsy for creating a thriving community for artists and designers. Last year alone, Etsy was responsible for $1.35 billion worth of merchandise. Even better, the vast majority of that money went directly to sellers, with Etsy only taking a 3.5% cut on every good sold.

Architecture Design: Brooks + Scarpa

The Los Angeles-based architecture firm is responsible for a number of projects that, in the Cooper-Hewitt’s words, have married “an innovative aesthetic with leadership in sustainable and socially progressive design, ingenious applications of building materials, and the incorporation of unique ideas about tactility and spatial experiences in design.” Examples include the Solar Umbrella House and Cherokee Mixed-Use Loft.

Communication Design: Office

Office is a San Francisco-based studio that has done work for clients such as Google, Disney, Coca-Cola, Target, and IBM. Their forté is design rooted in empathy and feeling. In 2012, Office launched Wee Society, a collection of apps and toys that aims to help parents raise good little people by teaching kindness and imagination.

Fashion Design: Narciso Rodriguez

One of Time Magazine‘s “25 Most Influential Hispanics in America,” the New York based fashion designer is known for his elegantly minimal, ready-to-wear women’s collections. Oh, and he’s also designed a football helmet.