How To Drop The Work-Life Balancing Act And Set Some Boundaries

Work-life balance is a myth we all want to believe. And why wouldn’t we? We are told that being hyper-connected means we can be brilliantly productive anywhere, while enjoying deep friendships, a happy family life, personal achievement, and a meaningful spiritual connection.

Instead, work-life balance is more often like the parent at the piano recital, discretely sending email replies while their child performs for strangers. Work-life balance is the distracted commuter dropping in and out of your conference call and contributing nothing but static and apologies. It is the friend who stops you mid-sentence as you are sharing important news, to say he has to take a call from a client. It is the diluted joy, diminished health, and lack of satisfaction we experience in our lives when we choose not to fully escape the world of work.

As a provider of alternative workplaces over the past 20 years at Regus, Worktopia, and now Serendipity Labs, I have had a unique vantage point for observing professionals as they are catapulted by technology, mobility, and connectivity into a 24/7 digital way of life.

The always-on work culture has yielded huge gains in worker productivity, but without regard for any boundaries with our personal lives. Now, Generation X and Millennial values are taking hold, and as a result, workers are learning to redirect these same forces to empower choices that improve their lives, while making them more valuable at work.

Here’s how you can do the same:

An estimated 120 million U.S. workers are now categorized as mobile workers, and can choose how, when, and where they work at least some of the time. They are the great new wave of consumers of alternative workplaces: cafes, hotel lobbies, and coworking.

In the war for top talent, corporate workplace policies are now becoming more flexible to meet worker choices, not the other way around. So train your clients and coworkers how to work with you. Set their expectations about where, when, and how you will work.