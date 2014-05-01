The Next Big Idea For Workers Will Come From The Old School Labor Movement

The new economy is drastically changing today’s workforce–and vice versa. Freelancers everywhere are looking for an independent way to work and a healthier way to live. They value time, well-being, and community as much as a paycheck, and they want their consumption to match their ideals.

But where are the institutions that support this new way of living and working?

One thing’s for sure: They’re not coming out of Washington, D.C. The government doesn’t even track independent workers, let alone support the millions of Americans who are embracing the gig economy.

We need to build a networked economic ecosystem that helps people connect as a stronger collective.

They’re not coming out of Silicon Valley, either. The tech innovators there have built some remarkable platforms, but they’re still making platforms built on individualized connections (one-to-one or one-to-corporation).

We need to build a networked economic ecosystem that helps people connect as a stronger collective–group-to-group. That’s the key to long-term change.

That’s why freelancers are turning to each other to build the institutions they need to thrive. They’re forming marketing collectives. They’re exploring worker co-ops. They’re group purchasing everything from insurance to office supplies.

Social purpose institutions built by and for freelancers are popping up across the country to help independent workers live a 360 life–where work and life and passion are all equally important. Like the new workforce itself, many of these institutions are new–but the idea goes back a century to something called “social unionism.”