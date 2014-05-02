What Happened When American Express OPEN Realized It Was Targeting The Wrong Demographic

American Express OPEN has made a name for itself–as well as a healthy revenue stream–by focusing on small businesses. Small Business Saturday was its brainchild, and its OPEN Forum was created as a place where small-business owners can come for resources and conversations.

But last year, the company recently realized it was focusing its efforts on the wrong kind of small-businesses: startups.

Given the sluggish recovery of the economy, we wanted to better understand the levers for rapid entrepreneurial growth so we could develop programming,” says Dayna DeSimone, director of OPEN Live at American Express.

DeSimone’s team uncovered research indicating that startups don’t create opportunities for a region at the same level growing ventures do. In fact, the vast majority of new jobs–92%–come from the expansion of existing businesses; startups only account for around 7% of net new jobs in the past decade, according to the National Establishment Time Series, a database of regional industries and economies.

The majority of OPEN’s programs had focused on new companies, so it switched gears to create programming that would help existing businesses scale up faster.

In April 2013 it partnered with Babson College professor Dan Isenberg to launch a program called OPEN for Enterprise: Coalitions for High-Growth Entrepreneurship. One piece is Scale Up Milwaukee, a pilot program modeled after Isenberg’s work with small businesses in Colombia, Brazil, and Denmark through the Babson Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Program.

The Wisconsin location was chosen due to its potential, says DeSimone: “There is an urban revival in Milwaukee, and it’s a great hub for entrepreneurs,” she says. “It was a great place for us to start and get our toe in the water.”