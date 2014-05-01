How Facebook Is Streamlining The Web

Yesterday, when Mark Zuckerberg took to the stage of F8 –Facebook’s big development conference–he didn’t announce a big product consumers might care about, like Facebook Paper , or a new, multi-billion-dollar acquisition, like the texting app WhatsApp .

Facebook wants to patch the holes between mobile devices and desktops, apps and websites.

Instead, he announced a series of small tweaks and developer tools that could change the way users play with apps, share content, and hop from screen to screen. It was a revealing look into a deeper strategy: Facebook wants to knock down the walls separating our phones and desktops, and our apps and webpages. In removing the everyday friction of digital experiences, the social media giant is positioning itself as an essential, unbiased mortar within disjointed digital experiences dominated by Apple and Google. Here are two ways Facebook is doing it already.

Send to Mobile

Your desktop is still a separate experience from your mobile phone. It leads to countless inconveniences like, if you find a link on your phone, how do you share it to your desktop? Most people are forced to copy, paste, and email it. And the same goes for finding a new app you’d like to try.





Send to Mobile is Facebook’s solution. For any site that uses a Facebook login, Send to Mobile allows users to text message themselves a link to an app. So if you sign up for Spotify on your laptop, Send to Mobile can beam your iPhone a convenient link to the App Store to download Spotify.

That’s handy. But truth be told, there’s no reason Send to Mobile would need to stop at apps alone. That core technology could be used to share virtually any piece of information, media, or link via SMS from a desktop to a phone, bridging the divide between our pockets our desktops.