How Stella & Dot Is Giving Old-Fashioned Direct Sales A Mobile Makeover

Seven years ago, Jessica Herrin was driving around with a trunkful of jewelry. She was packing, shipping, and often hand-delivering orders to women who had purchased them at one of her Stella & Dot trunk shows. Herrin had a six-month-old baby at home. She was working around the clock. She was exhausted.

When she founded Stella & Dot in 2003, Herrin had envisioned it as a direct sales company that would give its sales people, called “stylists,” a way to live balanced flexible entrepreneurial lives. Based on her own experience, she knew things had to change if she wanted to really scale the business.

In the past year in particular, Herrin has given the old-fashioned direct sales model a mobile makeover. And it’s working. Stella & Dot has 16,000 active stylists around the world and in 2013, the company made more than $220 million in sales, up from $100 million the previous year–thanks in large part to the company’s massive mobile push and integration of new technology.

Stella & Dot is what Herrin calls an “omni-channel business”–one that blends the in-person experience with technology. “For a lot of e-commerce companies, their challenge is competing with a company like Amazon. That’s why omni-channel retail can stand apart. It has something Amazon can never offer–a warm body on the end of each sale,” she says. “The use of technology has really unlocked how profitable this business can be.”

Here are four ways Herrin has worked mobile technology into her business model to help grow the company.

How do you train 16,000 stylists spread around the world? Stella & Dot has online affinity groups including ones for military spouses, stylists of color, stylists over 50, and the list goes on.

But the company uses more than just social media to connect stylists. Last month, it launched a mobile-optimized “Stylist Lounge,” which gives stylists mobile access to notifications, weekly training videos, peer-to-peer online training, and specific tools depending on how long they have been selling with Stella & Dot.