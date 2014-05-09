How Open Data Could Help Save The Day After A Disaster

Millions of people turn to technology for help when disaster strikes. After Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, Americans posted ads on Craigslist offering victims their spare bedrooms, while others used the platform to connect with missing loved ones. In 2010, less than a week after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, organizations raised more than $16 million in donations via text message. But while support for those affected by disasters is critical, what about developing more comprehensive tools that prepare citizens and government before the next catastrophe–and that can also help communities rebuild using local resources?

With climate change showing no signs of lessening, catastrophic disasters are only going to increase in intensity. Disaster preparedness and community resiliency are vital. And citizens need to be able to access accurate information in real time, before, during, and after these horrifying events.

The growing open data and civic tech movement can help make recovery more transparent and local.

We all have been frustrated by reports of billions of dollars wasted or used ineffectively after a disaster. Think about Katrina, where along with the lives lost, many of our donations never reached those we intended to help. Not to mention the millions more in taxpayer dollars that were doled out in no-bid contracts to Halliburton and others.

There is a better way. The growing open data and civic tech movement can help make recovery more transparent and local. Our donations and taxpayer dollars can be spent much more effectively after a disaster. They can go to local businesses in affected communities that have a stake in making sure their infrastructure is rebuilt properly, and we can hire local residents who have found themselves out of a job because of the disaster.

While government advances in serving victims of disaster every year, those in the civic tech industry are in a unique position to help them move more quickly and efficiently–and ultimately help in eliminating problems like no-bid contracts and fraud among relief recipients.

Open data has helped improve communication between federal agencies and it can help before, during, and after a disaster. It can hold people and companies accountable when they are entrusted to spend our tax dollars wisely while repairing the damage after disasters.

A recent report from U.C. Berkeley and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom made it abundantly clear that Californians want government to focus more on resiliency. Overwhelmingly, the California Report Card found the top concern up and down the state is disaster preparedness–or lack thereof. This is not unique to the Golden State.