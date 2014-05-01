How One Brutal Online Review Wrecked A Couple’s Credit

Sticks and stones might break some bones, but a few hundred-word Yelp reviews could deal some serious damage to a small business’s reputation.

Sometimes the results make for can’t-miss entertainment. (See: What Reddit-abetted Yelpers did to Amy’s Baking Company after a particularly brutal episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.) On the other hand, some Yelp reviewers feel like they should be paid–seriously!–for their contributions.

Then there’s the frightening and very real possibility that a thoughtless post on something like Yelp can land a reviewer in a thorny legal nightmare they never saw coming. WNYC’s New Tech City aired a fascinating show this week that takes a close look at some of the ways navigating the Wild West of online reviews can land both the reviewer and reviewee in hot water.

The story kicks off with what by all appearances seems to be a shady online business called KlearGear. Here’s the episode:

You might have heard of KlearGear before. If you haven’t, the case involves a woman named Jen Palmer and her husband, John. In 2008, Jen purchased a few small tchotchkes–things like a smiley-faced keychain–from KlearGear.com. When she didn’t receive them, she left what she described as a “scathing” review online, calling KlearGear “at best completely irresponsible and unacceptable, at worst pure fabrication and a thinly-veiled attempt to cover your own ineptitude.” Yeouch.

This is where things get interesting. KlearGear claims it had hidden a non-disparagement clause in its terms of service, and since Palmer used the site to purchase stuff, she had implicitly agreed to it. (It’s eventually revealed that the clause was added to the terms of service long after Palmer hit the buy button.)