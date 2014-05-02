How Disney’s Imagineers Keep The Magic Ideas Coming

From the teacup ride to Splash Mountain, Disney’s Imagineers have, for decades, built the magical real-world counterparts to the fantasy lands depicted in Disney’s movies. Thanks to the engineering and design team, Disney’s empire spans 11 theme parks around the world, a town, four cruise ships, dozens of hotels, water parks, and various other happiest places on Earth.

Peter Rummell served as chairman of the Imagineers for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997. Under his leadership, Disney undertook its most ambitious project ever, per him, designing and building Euro Disney and Disneyland Paris. He also oversaw the development of Blizzard Beach, and other additions to Disney’s American theme parks.

Peter Rummell

Rummell came to the Imagineers not by way of running other creative teams, but through real estate. When Disney acquired Arvida, a development company he worked at, because of “accounting efficiencies” Rummel soon found himself in charge of the creative enterprise.

Over the years, he learned, much like Pixar president Ed Catmull, that creativity doesn’t just happen; it has to be engineered. “If there is any lesson I’ve learned it’s that lightning bolts don’t hit very often,” Rummell told Fast Company. “It is a process and if you don’t understand that and if you sit around and wait for the lightning bolt, you’re not going to be very productive.”

Rummell has since moved on from Disney, but is still helping others with their creative ideas, currently backing One Spark—a real-life version of Kickstarter. Here are his other lessons on how to encourage creativity from his decade overseeing Disney’s theme parks.

“I think one of the major lessons I learned was that despite the hierarchy of an organization, an idea can come from anywhere,” Rummell explained. “If you’re the top guy that doesn’t mean you have a great idea; doesn’t mean you have the best idea; doesn’t mean you’re going to be the most valuable person in the process.”

Rummell learned this his first very weeks at Disney. Then brand-new CEO Michael Eisner pitched what he thought was a great promotional idea to reenergize the brand: Marry Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Eisner had even secured a Time magazine cover story for the affair. (Time was a big deal back then.)