Infographic: These Are The Weirdest Things Thousands of People Google Every Month

Google is obviously an amazing informational resource, summoning all the secrets of the universe in less than .2 seconds. It serves as an oracle, unto which we project all our desires, fears, and mild concerns. Although each of us has our own protective battle to fight over anyone in our framily groups discovering what’s in these histories, that information is still out there in the world. And as it turns out, some rather weird searches are shockingly common.

Australian SEO company SearchFactory recently put together and infographic that reveals “The Crazy S**t People Search On Google.” Inspired by an interoffice conversation, some SearchFactory employees decided to use Google’s Keyword Planner tool to get some usage stats on some of the more bizarre searches they’d come across. The results involve lots of revealing data you never wanted to learn about a cross section of humanity.

For instance, 4.4K people per month educate themselves on how to use Google by Googling “How do I Google something.” Also, anyone who plans to start having an affair by asking Google, “How to have an affair,” which apparently includes 5.4K people monthly, is destined for failure. Have a look at other searches in the infographic below.



