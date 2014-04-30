The Onion Is Launching A BuzzFeed/Upworthy Parody Site

In the latest example of the Internet ouroboros devouring its own tail, The Onion is taking its news parody schtick to new heights, leveling the cannons at two of the Internet’s clickiest feel-good factories: BuzzFeed and Upworthy.

Yes, the site responsible for instant classics like “Black Guy Asks Nation For Change” and “Man Says ‘Fuck it,’ Eats Lunch at 10:58” is launching a new website in June called Clickhole.com, reports the New York Business Journal. The new standalone web property describes itself as an “all-new Internet experience filled with content so shareable, stackable, and clickable, it will rob you of all logic and reason.”

According to the Business Journal, some of the story ideas previewed in front of a group of reporters during a closed media session included:

“Quiz: Which pizza should I have tonight? (presented by Pizza Hut)”

“Seven pricks that defied the odds and didn’t go into finance”

“What this adorable little girl says will melt your heart.” (It’s actually a cogent explanation of how brands monetize adorable little kids, as spoken by an adorable little kid.)”

Now, we love The Onion. But based on what we’ve seen out the gate, a long-term, standalone website dedicated solely to lampooning BuzzFeed and Upworthy does not seem like a sustainable idea worth pursuing.