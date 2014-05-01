Why Starting A Loan Business During The Recession Wasn’t A Terrible Idea

Renaud Laplanche was two weeks into a planned year-long sabbatical in August 2006 and found himself with a little too much time on his hands.

Reduced to reading his credit card statement, he noticed that if he didn’t pay off what he owed by the end of the month, he would be charged 18.99% interest on the balance. But at the same bank that issued the card, he was getting just 0.4% interest on the money in his bank account.

“When you see such a big spread and you’re an entrepreneur, you start scratching your head and saying, ‘Okay, [is there] a better way?” he says.

That head-scratch was the catalyst for San Francisco-based Lending Club, a peer-to-peer lender that connects investors with people and small businesses that need money. Instead of following a banking model with high overhead, Laplanche’s vision was to create a marketplace where investors could lend money to creditworthy individuals and collect interest at rates that provided an attractive return.

Because the process would be streamlined, it would be less expensive to the borrower. He incorporated the business in October 2006 and launched Lending Club in June 2007–just months before the Great Recession.

“I’m not sure whether it was the worst possible time or the best possible time. There are arguments on both sides,” he says.

From the start, Lending Club faced two sizeable obstacles: finding investors in the midst of a financial crisis and creating a new business model in a heavily regulated sector. While attracting borrowers was relatively easy in a climate where it was increasingly difficult to obtain credit, attracting investors during the recession was tough, he says.