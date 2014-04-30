Greenpeace Imagines a World Full of Robot Bees

Should we create a new world or save our own? This is the question posed in a new spot by Greenpeace for its “Save the Bees” campaign. The commercial imagines a world in which robotic bees–a.k.a NewBees– have been manufactured to save the planet when our current natural pollinators go extinct. It’s true that European Honeybees are in decline. Colony Collapse Disorder is a real phenomenon and possibly linked to the pesticide use. Greenpeace’s vision of the future is deceptively normal.

The spot features an idyllic meadow, formerly a barren wasteland, rescued by “little marvels of advanced robotics.” The NewBees are both productive and friendly. They play nice with little kids. They are however, equipped to neutralize enemies. In fact, “nothing can harm them.” What could possibly go wrong, in this new world where living creatures are replaced by millions of unstoppable pollinating-and-killing machines? We’re totally fine.

The spot drives viewers (after urging them to Google “robot bees”) to SOS-Bees.org to learn more.



