The White House Enlists Actors to Fight Sexual Assault on Campus

Three months after forming the Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault, the White House has released its findings and recommendations, along with an online resource hub, “Not Alone,” and a new campaign featuring famous actors with a clear message about sexual assault.

As the findings indicate, one in five women is sexually assaulted while in college and only 13% of rape victims on college campuses report the assaults.





Among the task force’s recommendations to hold schools accountable and encourage safer campus environments: requiring colleges to provide confidential counseling for victims, and providing training for school officials handling assault cases. The Not Alone site features information on finding nearby crisis services and how to file a complaint about a school as well as legal guidance for schools, and a map of reports about complaints filed at schools across the country.

The PSA features prominent male actors like Benicio Del Toro, Daniel Craig, and Dulé Hill alongside the Vice President and President. Starting in May, the PSA will air in Regal and Cinemark movie theaters and on military bases.