4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Try To Do Everything Yourself

America is built on the backs of the so-called “self-made” individual–the penniless immigrant who dies a railroad baron, the intrepid pioneer who tamed the savage West.

Stories of Davy Crockett defending the Alamo alone and Steve Jobs building Apple with parts he mined in his own backyard dominate our history books. It’s an idea so deeply rooted in our culture that you might be reluctant to ask for help for fear that it will make you seem incapable of doing things the “American way.”

However, the idea of the self-made individual is a complete myth, and probably the most harmful myth in the American psyche. And to prove it, here are four reasons you can’t do everything on your own and shouldn’t even try:

Even LeBron James couldn’t beat a five-person NBA team all by himself. Tug-of-war games don’t last too long when it’s nine against one, and your next project will look better and get done faster if you have some help along the way.

Mark Zuckerberg wouldn’t have been able to create Facebook if a legion of scientists before him hadn’t first discovered the properties of electricity and then built transistors. And the scrumptious cinnamon roll I had for breakfast this morning wouldn’t have existed if some caveperson hadn’t figured out how to make bread. Thank you, cavepeople!

The point is, every one of today’s accomplishments is only possible because of those who came before us, most of whom helped us without ever knowing that they’d be helping us.

Pretty self-explanatory there, wouldn’t you say?