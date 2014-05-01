Why You Should Probably Host A Hackathon

What do you get when you let a group Red Bull-infused programmers loose for 24 hours?

PayPal is finding out. From now until November, the company is hosting Battle Hacks in 14 cities around the world, calling on the most talented developers to assemble teams and work for 24 hours to create something magical that incorporates the PayPal API and solves a local problem.

This year is the company’s second worldwide Battle Hack. Last year a Battle Hacker created an app to help puppies in shelters, connecting users with dogs available for adoption and allowing donors to use PayPal to contribute money towards vaccinations and vet treatments.

One of this year’s regional winners created an app that allows a group of family and friends (up to 11 individuals) to create a savings circle where money is deposited into an account each month and gets distributed to a different member of the circle each month. The winners of PayPal’s city Battle Hacks go on to compete at the world finals for a three-day hackathon in San Jose, California, for the $100,000 prize and a battle axe trophy.

Some of the most innovative companies have embraced hackathons to promote innovation. A hackathon is an event held within a finite amount of time (typically 24 or 48 hours) where creatives get together in small teams to design, build, and demo a new product or feature.

Brandon Kessler, founder of ChallengePost, a digital platform that hosts the largest number of public hackathons globally, says there are many ways a company can benefit from a hackathon; whether you’re an established organization and want to see your product leveraged in a new way, or a startup looking to meet area developers and receive valuable feedback on your product. Asides from party-size pizzas and an endless supply of caffeine and energy drinks, Kessler recommends these hackathon hosting tips:

Entice software developers with prizes that inspire them. Prize money is great, but you don’t have to have deep wallets to grab the attention of developers. Think beyond money for incentives that developers will find useful, such as a meeting with someone in your organization who can further the developer’s career, or an introduction with one of your company’s investors.