How To Do What You Love And Not Go Broke

You know the cliche: “Do what you love and the money will follow.” That’s all fine to tell a new grad who feels a passion for orthopedic surgery or management consulting. But what if you’ve got seemingly less remunerative desires?

I remember asking this question coming out of college years ago when I accepted a year-long internship at USA Today. It was paid, but not well. I figured journalism and writing in general would be a gritty existence–one reason many journalists go to law school after a few years.

I now know the truth is more complicated. Yes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for writers ($69,250) is much lower that for chemical engineers ($104,340), but it’s still a livable wage, especially if you are doing what you love.

Here’s advice from people in “passion” careers on how you can do what you love and still eat.

Create an online home for your fans, and connect with them frequently to best market to them. You should also think about exactly who your customers will be, and work with them in mind.

“It’s a hard world for composers to make their way in, but so much is easier now than it used to be,” says Dominick DiOrio, a composer who’s written choral music and operas. “Technology, social media, and crowd-sourcing allow for so many ways for people to connect with your music, even if they aren’t physically present to support you during a show.”

It also helps to think creatively about how your work can be used. Mary Mazzio is the owner of 50 Eggs Films, a documentary production company that’s produced such films as A Hero for Daisy, and the forthcoming Underwater Dreams. Her films get shown to general audiences via TV or theater distribution, but she also aims to make films that will have a long life in the educational market. Ten9Eight, and Lemonade Stories–both about entrepreneurship–have become staples in economics classes. Schools buy teaching guides in addition to viewing rights. “There’s a little bit more margin,” she says. It’s good business to give your best customers what they want.