4 Reminders Of How Not To Be A Jerk On Twitter

Twitter can be a powerful tool for leaders, brands, and job-seekers–but a few missteps can undo the best online presence.

These tips from MediaShift are geared toward journalists, but are wise practices for anyone in the public eye. Some people had to learn these lessons the hard way.

Twitter isn’t the place to vent your every frustration. It can be a useful tool for customer service complaints, but tread carefully when airing a grievance publicly. Isolating your audience with political and religious views will have them hitting “unfollow” before you can find the “delete tweet” button.

Case and point: Radio producer Chadd Scott’s tweets about a delayed flight got him fired before he landed.

A television sports broadcaster was dismissed after tweeting opinions about same-sex marriage.

The examples of running too much mouth online could go on and on.

A balance of work, personal, and niche content makes the perfect feed, says Wells Dunbar, online editor at University of Texas at Austin’s public radio station KUT Texas.

“The Twitter rule of threes: One part your topic area, one part links to your work or employer links, and one part you.”