Real Talk: How The World’s Foremost Mashup Maestro, Girl Talk, Changed His Tune

As the slogan splashed across his merch helpfully indicates, Girl Talk is not a DJ . Perhaps the innocuously monikered musician most associated with mashups will soon have less cause to clarify that point, though. After his latest release, DJs are now spinning original Girl Talk beats for the first time.

Gregg Michael Gillis Photo by Paul Sobota, courtesy of The Windish Agency

The experience Gregg Gillis came to be known for optimally takes place in wide open spaces. It’s a clash of current rap verses and all-time classic pop beats that sounds decidedly contemporary, but the response it generates is utterly primal. To put it bluntly, the audience completely loses its shit. A former chemical engineer, Gillis has an intuitive knack for massaging a crowd’s pleasure center with different kinds of music that’s beloved for different reasons–until the audience doesn’t know whether to rejoice or riot. At this year’s Coachella, he tried something new in an enviable slot just before the newly reunited Outkast–he had rappers like Busta Rhymes appear and spit verses over tracks like Arcade Fire’s anthemic “Wake Up.” This move did more than just incite audience insanity, it was a culmination of Gillis’s journey from sampling rappers to working with them directly. Indeed, one of the MCs who went onstage at the show was Philadelphia legend Freeway, who just finished collaborating on Girl Talk’s first release as a full-fledged hip-hop producer, Broken Ankles.

Broken Ankles Album Art

“I exist in this weird space where my following is grass roots and I’ve never had support by radio or TV because all my music was sample-based and there’s a certain ceiling that exists,” Gillis says. “Even though I do occasionally interact with mainstream acts, and I’m a part of these bigger festivals, I still always feel isolated from that world, like I’m on my own thing.”

This perceived outsider status didn’t stop other artists from approaching Gillis. When he first started attracting big attention, around the time of the 2006 release, Night Ripper, Girl Talk remixes quickly became a hot commodity on the indie circuit. After reworking songs for the likes of Beck, Of Montreal, and Grizzly Bear, though, Gillis quickly lost interest. Remixing took time away from constantly tweaking the live shows, which were just starting to gain a certain reputation. It also offered a lot less creative control than the unofficial remixing that drove the whole Girl Talk project.

“They’re commissioning you to do work as opposed to just creating something,” Gillis says. “Sometimes you’d give them a remix and it’s like, ‘Hmm, can it be a bit more uptempo?’ Or a bit more this or that. And I get it, but it’s just bizarre because when I make music I just do what I wanna do and I’m not gonna put it out if I’m not 100% behind it.”

After phasing out remixing, the self-taught producer embarked upon a steady schedule of near-constant touring, punctuated by album releases every two years. By 2012, though, it was time for a change-up. Instead of putting out an album of the best of the latest live show material, Gillis scheduled some time off. In January 2013, he left the road for the first time in six years and eased into making music without the pressure of figuring out how to integrate it into an upcoming show. It was this freedom that lead directly to the creation of Broken Ankles, Girl Talk’s proper production debut.

Freeway & Girl Talk Photo by Andrew Strasser, Courtesy of The Windish Agency

During this downtime, Gillis zoned out and let the songs sink into his skin. Rather than looking at them clinically, as aural donors from which to harvest organs, he listened for inspiration and for the sheer enjoyment of digesting unknown rhythms. In addition to listening, though, Gillis also spent his off-hours making tracks pitched somewhere between the frenetic sample-collages of his recent work and the straight-up rap beats he’d occasionally dabbled in over the years. Cutting down from upwards of 15 samples per song to just one or two ushered in a new range of possibilities.