Digital Players Buy Into The Brand-Building Power Of The Newfronts (But Are Brands Buying?)

This week in New York advertisers and digital publishers of all stripes have gathered for the annual newfronts . It’s the Internet’s answer to TV’s traditional upfronts, in which broadcast and cable networks hype their upcoming fall show line-ups to encourage advertisers to get on board early.

In its third year, the newfronts don’t enjoy the same uniform purpose as its broadcast counterpart. The two differ in a number of ways, not the least of which is the amount of money changing hands–according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PricewaterhouseCoopers, digital ad revenue last year was $2.8 billion, compared to broadcast and cable’s $74.5 billion. More than $20 billion of that was in deals negotiated by media agencies on behalf of brands during the TV upfronts, so it’s clear what its purpose and function is for that side of the industry. But even as marketing dollars shift to the digital space, the newfronts have yet to establish their own transactional pedigree, leaving their overall value or ROI for participants unclear, beyond the murky concept of “awareness.”

Unlike the upfronts, where there is almost a singular focus, both media buyers and publishers come to the newfronts with different agendas and expectations–unsurprising given the diversity of players lumped together in the week’s schedule. Participants range from Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL, to Hulu, Maker Studios, Vice, the New York Times and the Wall St. Journal. According to some of the players hosting these events, some brand representatives are there to sign deals, but for the most part, the colorful presentations are an elaborate PR exercise, to spread the word on their offering and approach to content in order to make deals further down the road. It’s an expensive means of brand building.

Some, like AOL and the New York Times, unveil slates of new programs and channels a la upfronts, while others like BuzzFeed are there to talk to potential advertising partners about the existence and overall philosophy of its relatively nascent video business.

BuzzFeed’s vice president and general manager of video Jonathan Perelman, whose newfront presentation was on April 28th, says the company’s goal this year was more about raising awareness than closing deals. During its presentation, the company revealed that its videos have been viewed more than 1 billion times, and highlighted its content partnerships with brands like General Electric and Purina. “We’re relatively new to the video space and what I’ve found talking to brands, agencies, and advertisers is that some didn’t know BuzzFeed did video, some knew only surface-level stuff, and very few had an understanding of our approach or philosophy towards video,” says Perelman. “So when I decided to do [the newfronts], it was based around informing and educating the industry about what BuzzFeed is doing and frankly, there’s no better time than the newfront because people are here in a mental space to think about video and what their plans are. Will business come from it? I sure hope so and, based on the response so far, I expect it will.”

But can’t digital media companies accomplish these goals–creating awareness for specific properties or general offerings or approach–via other means? MediaCom chief digital officer Steve Carbone isn’t quite convinced the newfronts themselves result in action.

Jonathan Perelman, GM Video, BuzzFeed; Ze Frank, EVP Video, BuzzFeed; Jonah Peretti, CEO & Founder, BuzzFeed Photo by Kate Driscoll, courtesy of BuzzFeed.

“When we walk into newfronts this week there will be very few surprises, other than who the celebrity singing act will be and what’s in the gift bag, because for the most part we’ve had those detailed conversations already before walking into that theatre,” says Carbone. “I just think the newfronts happen because they’re trying to work off a model that everyone is familiar with and it’s comfortable. To be honest, in digital, I’m having newfront conversations in January. They happen all year. That’s the way digital works. I’m fully booked this week, going to every newfront and I don’t have any plans to make one deal. We’re not going there to make a specific buy. If something happens, great, if we see the right opportunity, great, but it’s not like TV. It’s more about seeing what’s out there and continue conversations that have already been happening. I’ve been having newfront conversations for months.”