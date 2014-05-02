How Your Philosophy Degree Can Be Relevant To Tech Startup Success

If he didn’t have bills to pay, Jon Dahl would likely be in a lecture hall right now, opining about Aristotle and the intersection between philosophy and theology. When the siren song of a steady paycheck proved louder than the call to academia, Dahl discovered coding.

“I got into programming slowly,” Dahl says, “I didn’t take more formal classes, but I did a lot of study on my own, including textbooks and video lectures from MIT and Berkeley.”

In short order, Dahl accumulated enough knowledge to start his own business. And then three more including Zencoder, a Y Combinator startup built on the back of a previous failed attempt to provide a platform for transcoding user-submitted video. Zencoder took that technology to the cloud and after just two years, got snapped up by online video platform Brightcove (one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Compaines) for a cool $30 million.

Dahl is now VP of technology at Brightcove, where he’s in charge of product and strategy for the Zencoder business. Though he still considers himself a software developer, Dahl’s philosophy degree proves more useful in his work than one might think.

As many universities push to make humanities studies relevant in an increasingly challenging economic landscape for graduates, schools such as Stanford wrap philosophy into one of its most popular interdisciplinary majors, Symbolic Systems.