Amazon Unveils Store Dedicated Specifically To Wearable Tech

Amazon on Tuesday launched a store dedicated to wearable technology that will sell activity trackers, smart watches, and other products.





“Wearable technology is an exciting category with rapid innovation and our customers are increasingly coming to Amazon to shop and learn about these devices,” John Nemeth, director of wireless and mobile electronics at Amazon, said in a statement.

To help consumers shopping for wearable products, the store includes a learning center with product videos and buying guides that specify device compatibility, product comparisons, and use cases. A section called Editor’s Corner will also include news about the industry as well as product reviews.