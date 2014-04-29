See A Baseball, Rubber Ducky, Golf Club, And Many Other Objects Satisfyingly Crushed Courtesy GE

We’re all adults here. If you’re on this site, clearly you’re a person of discerning taste, interested in a more creatively fruitful life. However, deep inside somewhere, there’s a 12-year-old child in all of us who loves seeing stuff get smashed up real good. That part of you is about to be totally psyched.





General Electric recently unveiled its extensive #SpringBreakIt campaign, which uses test-lab video footage to demonstrate the durability of materials used in making jet engines–in the most awesome ways possible. The campaign was created by Stockton & Stockton. In the videos, which can be seen on the SpringBreakIt dedication page or on YouTube, no household item is safe from being utterly destroyed for our amusement. You can search the videos by kinds of tests, like erosion and drop weights, or by kinds of objects, like baseballs and precious vases. Unfortunately, GE is not taking specific requests at this time, or else we’d likely be seeing a lot of framed diplomas for MA in Philosophy degrees.

Have a look through some of our favorite videos above, and let us know in the comments what you’d most like to see smashed.